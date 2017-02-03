Butler honors Demontez Stitt

GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 11: Demontez Stitt #2 of the Clemson Tigers reacts as the Clemson Tiger mascot looks on while playing against the Boston College Eagles. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2011 Getty Images)

MATTHEWS, NC - Anyone with the nickname "Buddy" is bound to have many friends.

It was easy to tell Friday night at Butler High School, that Demontez "Buddy" Stitt made many in his short life.

"Everyone knows he was the best friend you could ever have," said Clay Stitt, Demontez's uncle. "He loved everyone. As a guy he was a giving, loving, humble kind of person."

When former Bulldogs coach Kurt Wessler asked the crowd to stand up if Stitt touched their life, most of the packed gym rose to its feet.

"It was moving. Very moving," said Clay Stitt,. "A sea of people standing up."

Stitt died in July of an apparent heart attack. He was 27 years old.

Stitt was Mr. Basketball in North Carolina in 2007, and went on to a four-year career at Clemson. His senior year he averaged 14.5 points per game. The Tigers made the NCAA Tournament in each of his four seasons.

On Friday, before Butler's game against Porter Ridge, Stitt's Clemson No. 2 was unveiled on the wall of the BHS gym.

"It means so much to see his name," Clay Stitt said. "It means so much to the family as a whole."

He added: "That just goes to show what one person can do for the community."

