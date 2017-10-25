Cam Newton clashes with media again, ends press conference early

Oct 12, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PANTHERS WIRE) -- From the post-Super Bowl 50 tantrum to the recent incident with Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a long history of clashing with the media.

On Sunday, Newton committed three turnovers against the Chicago Bears (to be fair, only one was his fault) and the offense only managed to score three points all game. Newton’s frustration with his team’s performance spilled out during today’s press conference.

When Newton was asked about the lack of chunk yardage his offense is generating this season, Newton said “next question” and then abruptly ended his presser, storming off the stage.

#Panthers QB Cam Newton, annoyed with question, abruptly leaves his weekly news conference pic.twitter.com/udttJumNE2 — NBC Charlotte Sports (@SportsWCNC) October 25, 2017

While Newton’s reaction to a harmless question was over the top, it’s not hard to understand why he’s so frustrated.

The Panthers currently rank No. 22 in points per game (18.7) and No. 15 in total offense.

