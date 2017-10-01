Cam Newton raises fist after touchdown

Oct 1, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Greg M. Cooper)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback put his head down, and raised his left fist in the air after a touchdown at New England Sunday.

"It was to signify black power," Newton said after the game. "But more importantly, I pray every night for God to give me a pinnacle to give people hope."

Newton's gesture came a week after President Donald Trump's comments ramped up national anthem demonstrations by hundreds of NFL players.

No Carolina Panther demonstrated during the anthem.

Newton's touchdown came in the second half of Carolina's 33-30 victory over the Patriots.

"I did it to show black pride because I am an African-American," Newton said.

Before the game the Panthers stood for the national anthem as a team.

Newton added: "Sports as a whole brings people together...we know that a lot of people from different shapes, colors and creeds, ethnicities and cultures come together and at that moment, they're rooting for the same thing. We try to unify people with that, and that's all it is."

