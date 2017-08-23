Cam will play vs. Jaguars

Aug 9, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will make his preseason debut Thursday night at Jacksonville.

The team says Newton came to the facility Wednesday morning "feeling fine" after two full days of practice, which included plenty of throwing coming off of offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel will also make his debut. Samuel has been dealing with a strained hamstring throughout most of training camp, but began practicing again on Monday.

While most of the team's starters will play in to the second half at Jacksonville, Newton and Samuel will be handled more cautiously.

"We wouldn't take the guys that are coming back and expect them to play all the way into the third quarter," Rivera said after Tuesday's practice.

The Panthers and Jaguars kick off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

