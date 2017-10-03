Can Charlotte's Will Grier pull off the upset?

Sep 9, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Will Grier (7) celebrates after beating the East Carolina Pirates at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ben Queen, Ben Queen)

College Football Country's Josh Parcell stops by WCNC on Tuesdays to pick the weekend's big college football games.

MIAMI @ FLORIDA STATE

Josh's Pick: Miami 27, Florida State 17

Analysis: I thought freshman quarterback James Blackman played OK. Obviously not the same as having DeAndre Francois who was maybe a Heisman candidate before the season, he went down against Alabama. James Blackman has been OK, he led the game-winning touchdown drive against Wake Forest a week ago. But over the course of a season it's still been a little bit shaky. I like this Miami team, big win over Duke last week, they play pretty well. I think in a rivalry game they come to play.

WEST VIRGINIA @ TCU

Josh's Pick: West Virginia 49, TCU 42

Analysis: This is a classic Big 12 game right now, you're going to see a ton of points. Two great quarterbacks in TCU's Kenny Hill and West Virginia's Will Grier. Normally in these type of games I side with the quarterbacks I like more. I like Will Grier more. I think he's a little bit more accurate. He doesn't turn the ball over quite as much as Kenny Hill, but has 23 interceptions in his career. This is a shootout. 49-42 I think the Mountaineers pull off the upset in a game College Gameday is going to be there, great environment.

ALABAMA @ TEXAS A&M

Josh's Pick: Alabama 45, Texas A&M 10

Analysis: Texas A&M is a team that is a complete disaster in the season opener away from being undefeated, they blow a big lead against UCLA, but this is smoke and mirrors. This team is not that great. Kellen Mond is still getting his feet wet at quarterback. They beat two of the worst teams in the SEC in South Carolina and Arkansas. Alabama is on a roll right now. They're not going to suffer a let down in this game. They've seen too many Texas A&M teams come in and give them a challenge. This may be the best team that Nick Saban has ever had, and that's saying something in the 10 years where he's been No. 1 every single season.

