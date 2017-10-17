CFB Country picks the best college games

Oct 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh gestures to his team during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mike Carter, Mike Carter)

CHARLOTTE - Josh Parcell from cfbcountry.com and Nick Carboni pick the best college football games of the week at WCNC, NBC Charlotte.

MICHIGAN AT PENN STATE

Josh: Penn State is climbing the rankings but they haven't played anybody of substance. Their best win was Iowa on the road, but that was a squeaker. This is their first big test. Michigan struggling the last few weeks on offense, (quarterback) John O'Korn completing less than 50 percent of his passes since he took over at quarterback. I think Michigan's defense keeps it close. I'm not bailing on the Wolverines just yet, I still like Michigan. I think they keep it close in a low-scoring game, and they contain (running back) Saquon Barkley, but Penn State wins.

PICK: Penn State 20, Michigan 16

USC AT NOTRE DAME

Josh: Notre Dame hasn't played a ton of big games. They did beat Michigan State by 20 and all of a sudden the Spartans look pretty good. You've kind of got to go back and give Notre Dame more credit for that win than maybe you did at the time. Meanwhile USC, they just keep winning these games. They have that Washington State loss but they keep beating good football teams, just squeaking by. I think USC's luck runs out this week against the Irish on the road. But I think these teams are evenly matched.

PICK: Notre Dame 31, USC 24

AUBURN AT ARKANSAS

Josh: I think Auburn gets back on track this week (after losing to LSU) because Auburn controls their own destiny in the playoff race. They're playing against a wounded Arkansas team that doesn't have its quarterback in Austin Allen. I think Auburn knows, if they win out, beating Georgia and Alabama, with two losses, that's asking a lot but if they do it, they make the playoffs. I think Gus Malzahn rallies the troops and Auburn comes through in a big way in a big win.

Pick: Auburn 45, Arkansas 20

