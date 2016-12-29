Chargers upset nationally-ranked DeMatha

Providence Day junior point guard Devon Dotson had 37 points in the Chargers win over No. 11 DeMatha Catholic

CHARLOTTE, NC - Providence Day junior point guard Devon Dotson is one of the nation's top players in his class, and he proved why on Thursday night.

Dotson, ranked the No. 7 PG in the 2018 recruiting class by 247Sports, scored 37 points in the Chargers victory over DeMatha (Md) Catholic.

According to the site, Dotson has offers from UNC, Kansas, Wake Forest, NC State, and many others.

DeMatha is ranked No. 11 in the nation according to USA Today's Super 25.

The 77-72 win places Providence Day in the Hoodie's House High School Hoops Classic finals, to be played Friday at 7:45 p.m.

The Chargers will face Sunrise (FL) Christian.

Dotson was 10-of-17 from the field, and also hit 16-of-19 free throws, many which iced the victory.

Teammate Trey Wertz added 23 points.

