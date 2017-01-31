Charlotte area's best college football prospects

The National Signing period for football begins Wednesday, Feb. 1. Lots of Charlotte-area football players, and athletes in other sports, use the day to celebrate their college choices. NBC Charlotte Sports has you covered.
CONCORD
Hamsah Nasirildeen
Position: Safety/WR
School: Florida State
CREST
Justin Foster
Position: Defensive End
School: Clemson
CUTHBERTSON
J.T. Cauthen
Position: Wide Receiver
School: North Carolina (Early Enrollee)
DAVIDSON DAY
Chase Monroe
Position: Linebacker
School: Wake Forest
LINCOLNTON
Sage Surratt
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Wake Forest
MALLARD CREEK
T.J. Moore
Position: Offensive Line
School: Florida
Ryan Jones
Position: Athlete
School: Oklahoma
Grant Gibson
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: NC State
Eric Douglas
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: South Carolina
MARVIN RIDGE
Emeka Emezie
Position: Wide Receiver
School: NC State
MOORESVILLE SENIOR
Chris Ingram
Position: Cornerback
School: NC State
MYERS PARK
Jack Davidson
Position: Quarterback
School: North Carolina
NORTHWESTERN (SC)
Logan Rudolph
Position: Defensive End
School: Clemson (Early Enrollee)
SOUTH MECK
Jake Lawler
Position: Defensive End
School: North Carolina (Early Enrollee)
VANCE
Jeremiah Hall
Position: Tight End
School: Oklahoma
