Charlotte area's best college football prospects

The National Signing period for football begins Wednesday, Feb. 1. Lots of Charlotte-area football players, and athletes in other sports, use the day to celebrate their college choices. NBC Charlotte Sports has you covered.

CONCORD

Hamsah Nasirildeen

Position: Safety/WR

School: Florida State

CREST

Justin Foster

Position: Defensive End

School: Clemson

CUTHBERTSON

J.T. Cauthen

Position: Wide Receiver

School: North Carolina (Early Enrollee)

DAVIDSON DAY

Chase Monroe

Position: Linebacker

School: Wake Forest

LINCOLNTON

Sage Surratt

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Wake Forest

MALLARD CREEK

T.J. Moore

Position: Offensive Line

School: Florida

Ryan Jones

Position: Athlete

School: Oklahoma

Grant Gibson

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: NC State

Eric Douglas

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: South Carolina

MARVIN RIDGE

Emeka Emezie

Position: Wide Receiver

School: NC State

MOORESVILLE SENIOR

Chris Ingram

Position: Cornerback

School: NC State

MYERS PARK

Jack Davidson

Position: Quarterback

School: North Carolina

NORTHWESTERN (SC)

Logan Rudolph

Position: Defensive End

School: Clemson (Early Enrollee)

SOUTH MECK

Jake Lawler

Position: Defensive End

School: North Carolina (Early Enrollee)

VANCE

Jeremiah Hall

Position: Tight End

School: Oklahoma

