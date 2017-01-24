Charlotte Christian School retires Steph Curry's jersey

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Dallas Mavericks at ORACLE Arena on December 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Christian School alumni Steph Curry returned to his alma mater on Tuesday night where they honored him by retiring his old varsity basketball jersey.

Curry, who graduated from Charlotte Christian in 2006, reminisced about his experience on the team, "We had so much fun just playing basketball here". He also recalled when the team lost the state championship his senior year.

He said that his biggest regret during his time at Charlotte Christian was not trying out for varsity his first year because of self-doubt due to his small size compared to the other varsity players at that time.

Although Curry wears the number 30 for the Golden State Warriors now, at Charlotte Christian, Curry wore the number 20.

"I wanted to wear 30 but the jersey was too big," Curry said. "I couldn't fit into that 30 so I just kinda bring it back down to something that look good on the court".

Curry said that Charlotte Christian Varsity Coach Shonn Brown taught him about the "Perspective of what basketball means in the grand scheme of life."

In doing so, Brown taught him that basketball "Can teach you discipline, obviously, and how faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, you can let that shine through how you play the game," Curry recalled.

The jersey retirement ceremony took place during halftime of the Charlotte Christian vs. Covenant Day School varsity boys’ basketball game.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCNC