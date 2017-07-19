Charlotte hosts USBA Nationals

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte is flooded with young ballers for a second straight year.

The United State Basketball Association (USBA) is back in the Queen City for the 12th Annual USBA National Championship. LeBron James’ two sons are just two players on 500 teams competing on 21 courts at the Convention Center in Uptown.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered on court one to watch LeBron’s eldest son, LeBron James Jr., play with his teammates for North Coast Blue Chips. No sign of LeBron and the court was still packed to standing room only.

“It’s just the LeBron James effect,” former Tar Heel and USBA VP of Development Jason Capel said. “His kids play in our tournament. They’re sixth grade and fourth grade. Great players, but they’re good kids, and they’re not the only good kids in this tournament. We have 500 teams, and so many quality players. This just happens to be the children of the best player in the world.”

On Thursday Ms. Lucille O’Neal, mother of Shaquille O’Neal, will speak to the tournament participants and guests. Also, Capel will host a Q&A with former Duke star and Miami Heat guard Justice Winslow.

“To me, when you talk about basketball, North Carolina is the hoop state,” Capel said. “Last year, we had a great time here. It’s been a great marriage between the city of Charlotte, the state of North Carolina, and USBA coming together to put on what I think is the best event of the summer.”

