Charlotte Knights & Queen City Q hold National Anthem auditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Can you sing? This may be your big break.

The Charlotte Knights and Queen City Q are teaming up for the fourth consecutive year to host the team's annual National Anthem auditions on Monday, February 27. Contestants will be selected from the auditions to sing at the upcoming seasons.

Auditions are free of charge and open to the public.

Each contestant will be given two minutes on stage at Queen City Q to perform his or her best rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

All in-person auditions will be given priority when selecting the National Anthem performers for the season.

Contestants will be required to pre-register before February 27 and will be given a specific time to perform that evening. Anyone interested in auditioning should contact Charlotte Knights Community Relations Director Rachel Mark by email at rachelelm@charlotteknights.com or phone at 704-274-8196.

Individuals with instruments are welcome to audition, but are asked to bring their own equipment.

Auditions will be held at Queen City Q from 5 - 7 p.m. on February 27. Fans under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Any fan unable to attend the auditions at Queen City Q are welcome to email a copy of a performance to Mark. Submissions will also be accepted by mail: 324 South Mint Street, Charlotte, North Carolina.

