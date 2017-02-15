Charlotte's Shildt joins the big leagues

Charlotte native Mike Shildt is usually the guy telling pro ball players they've realized their dreams, and are being called up to the big leagues.

But this offseason, Shildt's own dream of making the show came true.

The St. Louis Cardinals promoted Shildt, a longtime minor league manager, to be a quality control coach at the Major League level.

"Completely surreal," said the 48-year-old Olympic High School grad. "When you're told yourself, it didn't really sink in."

Shildt's position is unique. He'll travel with the team and dress in uniform for games, and be available for his opinion if manager Mike Matheny or the Cardinals front office needs it.

While never playing professional ball himself, Shildt was a quick riser in the Cardinals system, winning 406 games as a manager in Rookie ball, Double-A and Triple-A.

STORY: He was a coach this summer at the Triple-A All-Star Game in Charlotte.

As a kid, Shildt shagged balls at batting practice for the Charlotte O's. His mom, Lib, worked for the team.

His big league dream has finally been realized.

"It still won't probably sink in until Opening Day," he said, "In St. Louis."

