Clemson ready for rematch

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebate the 31-0 victory against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The top two teams in college football will face off in a national championship rematch Monday night.

Last January Clemson lost to Alabama 45-40. Once again, only the Tigers stand in the way of Alabama and what could be the Crimson Tide’s fifth national title in eight years.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says facing a team like Alabama on this stage, is a privilege.

“I mean, they’re the best,” Swinney said. “Ain’t nobody going to argue with that. They’re the best. When you look at what they’ve done? The fact that it’s Alabama, and they are who they are. That’s, to me, the way it should be.”

Senior linebacker Ben Boulware says he’s happy Alabama won its semifinal. To him, Clemson vs. Alabama sounds better than Clemson vs. Washington.

“It is what it is,” Boulware said. “It goes with Bama having that label, and having that persona about them. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and that’s Alabama right now.”

Although the Tigers have a lot of respect for the Tide, they aren’t allowing the hype to affect their preparation.

“We’re not taking it as ‘oh we have to beat Alabama.’ We’re taking it as any other game,” sophomore safety Van Smith II said.

“It’s very hard to get back to the national championship two years in a row, so we’re just preparing the same, and paying attention to the little details.”

Smith has done his job well this season. He’s third on the team in tackles as a sophomore. We’ll have much more from Smith and the Tigers as the national championship approaches.

