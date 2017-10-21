Coach dismissed after allegedly commanding players to taunt

A Maine high school varsity football coach has been dismissed after he allegedly instructed his players to taunt an opposing player for having two mothers as parents.



The parents, Lynn and Stephanie Eckersley-Ray, of Yarmouth, say Gray-New Gloucester coach Duane Greaton told his players to taunt their son every time he was tackled during a game last Friday by saying, "Who's your daddy?"



The Eckersley-Rays say parents and players told them about the taunting order before the game began, but no taunting was overheard during the game.



Superintendent Craig King said Thursday that Greaton no longer works for the district.



"We do not tolerate threatening or discriminatory behavior," King said.



It's unclear if the coach resigned or was fired. Greaton did not return a phone call seeking comment.



Parents in the school district said they were proud the football players refused to taunt the player, and came forward.



"They stepped up," said parent Rick McCann. "It was the right thing to do."



"They’re smart enough to know that random hate is not OK," said resident Katie Coonbs. "It sounds like the coach got what he deserved."

