College football picks for week four

Sep 16, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) runs the ball against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Conference action begins for many college football teams across the country this week.

CFBCountry.com's Josh Parcell joined NBC Charlotte's Rob Hughes to make the smart picks in week four.

OREGON VS. ARIZONA STATE

Josh: This is one of my best bets of the week. I think Oregon is going to absolutely clobber Arizona State. Arizona State is one of the bottom ten teams in the country in terms of yards per play allowed. That's an important stat used to identify teams that are weak on one side of the ball. Oregon is dominant on the offensive side. They put up 40 points in the first half in their last two games. They're going to hang a 50-burger on Arizona State.

Pick: Oregon 52, Arizona State 28

MICHIGAN VS. PURDUE

Josh: I really do love what the Boilermakers have done this season. Jeff Brohm from Western Kentucky has totally revitalized this program already. Offensively they look like a totally different team. On the flip side, Michigan has struggled offensively their last two games against Air Force and Cincinnati. This is a tricky game for the Wolverines going into Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue I think hangs close. I think Michigan wins a close game, but this is a really tricky game for the Wolverines.

Pick: Michigan 31, Purdue 24

MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. GEORGIA

Josh: This is a top-five matchup in my mind. These are two of the best five teams in college football so far. If you look at what Georgia has done with Jake Fromm, the true freshman at quarterback, he has played extremely well on the road against Notre Dame. But, Nick Fitzgerald is the best quarterback in the SEC, and he showed it last week in a 37-7 over LSU. Can they recapture the magic of that LSU game? Almost. Being on the road in Athens, I think Georgia's defense, which really dominated Notre Dame's rushing attack a couple weeks ago, will be the difference.

Pick: Georgia 24, Mississippi State 20

© 2017 WCNC.COM