CIAA is just around the corner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The CIAA Basketball Tournament kicks off next month in Charlotte.

"It is really hard to believe we are 27 days away," said Jacquie McWiliams, CIAA Commissioner.

The CIAA moved several sporting events out of North Carolina, but its marquis basketball tournament is staying put. This is its 14th year in Charlotte. The city and state lost NBA, ACC and other NCAA events over House Bill 2, but the CIAA isn't ready to abandon the Queen City.

"Since we're here, we are going to blow it out," McWilliams beamed at a press conference at the Bojangles' Coliseum, which plays host to several CIAA games.

"CIAA is Charlotte," said Tom Murray of the CRVA.

He says the event has brought a record $54 million to the city. Tourism on a whole had a $6.5 billion impact on Charlotte in 2016. However, Murray says the controversial HB2 has hurt and losing the CIAA would've hurt even more.

"She (McWilliams) wanted to keep it here, we are grateful for the member institutions that supported that decision," he said.

The conference is comprised primarily of historically black colleges. Eight member schools are in North Carolina, including Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte and Livingstone College in Salisbury. McWilliams says these schools were founded in the face of discrimination and won't run from it.

"This is our event by us, for us, in our own community," she declared.

The tournament is contracted to remain in Charlotte through 2020. McWilliams says the board will revisit its decision to stay here beyond that.

McWilliams admits the tournament has faced challenges. It has been associated with violence, though many of these incidents did not occur at CIAA official events. Also, venues have upcharged CIAA patrons. McWilliams says partnering with hotels and venues has helped address that.

"There are some people who will take advantage and find ways to get around the loop, trust us we have a legal team around us ready to put cease and desist lists to manage that," she said.

She says the tournament has little control over what happens at outside venues, however, she encourages people to support official events, where she says safety precautions have been taken.

Tickets are on sale at http://www.ciaatournament.org/

