Dabo Swinney signs 8-year extension with Clemson

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers watches on during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University announced Friday that Dabo Swinney has agreed to a new eight-year contract extension, keeping Swinney as the head coach of the Tigers through 2024.

The contract is reportedly worth $6.75 million annually, making him the third-highest paid coach in college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan.

“I want to thank President Clements, Dan Radakovich and his team, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Clemson family,” Swinney said. “My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement. It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn’t be more proud to be your head coach.”

Since becoming the school’s permanent head coach in 2009, Swinney has compiled an 89-28 record and has won the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Year Award in 2015 and 2016. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2015. Since being named head coach, Clemson has posted a 54-15 ACC record under Swinney and been to a bowl game every season.

"Dabo’s impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. "This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now—and in the future—and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

In 2016, Swinney led the Tigers to their first national championship since 1981 with a 35-31 victory over Alabama. Over the past six seasons, Clemson is 70-13.

Clemson opens the 2017 season on September 2 against Kent State University.

