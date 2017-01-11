Did Grayson Allen deliberately shove a Florida State coach? Coach says no

Another day, another video that has the potential to be a bad look for Grayson Allen.
During Duke’s 88-72 loss to Florida State, Allen went after a loose ball heading toward the Seminoles’ bench. After swatting it away, he landed on an assistant and appeared to give him a shove:
I'll just leave this here @BleacherReport @SportsCenter @tatefrazier @houseofhighligh pic.twitter.com/tX1UXiD35H— Caleb Smith (@calebt_smith) January 11, 2017
Here it is in even slower motion:
It sure looks like Grayson Allen shoved a Florida State coach tonight: https://t.co/af8dZcvRzU pic.twitter.com/kIawcixl8W— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) January 11, 2017
In real-time, it may have gone unnoticed — no one brought up the incident after the game. With Allen under serious scrutiny because of his tripping history and recent suspension, fans will treat every replay like the Zapruder film and find examples of questionable play.
The Florida State coach that was allegedly shoved Tweeted Wednesday that it was an accidental collision and Allen wasn't deliberate in his action.
I want to make this very clear! #givegraysonabreak @ESPN @TDOnline @Warchant @Noles247 @GraysonJAllen @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/3gKBNWfUIC— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) January 11, 2017
