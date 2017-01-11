Did Grayson Allen deliberately shove a Florida State coach? Coach says no

Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils is hugged by Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks after losing 82-68 to the Ducks in the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Another day, another video that has the potential to be a bad look for Grayson Allen.

During Duke’s 88-72 loss to Florida State, Allen went after a loose ball heading toward the Seminoles’ bench. After swatting it away, he landed on an assistant and appeared to give him a shove:

Here it is in even slower motion:

It sure looks like Grayson Allen shoved a Florida State coach tonight: https://t.co/af8dZcvRzU pic.twitter.com/kIawcixl8W — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) January 11, 2017

In real-time, it may have gone unnoticed — no one brought up the incident after the game. With Allen under serious scrutiny because of his tripping history and recent suspension, fans will treat every replay like the Zapruder film and find examples of questionable play.

The Florida State coach that was allegedly shoved Tweeted Wednesday that it was an accidental collision and Allen wasn't deliberate in his action.

