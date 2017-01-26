Report: Duke players banned from locker room and wearing school apparel

Jan 10, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard (5), guard Grayson Allen (3), and forward Chase Jeter (2) react towards the end of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Center. (Photo: Melina Vastola, Custom)

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is still making his presence felt while being away from the team during his recovery from back surgery.

According to an ESPN report, Blue Devils players have been banned from the team's locker room and are not allowed to wear school apparel. The decision handed down by Krzyzewski came during a team meeting at his home this week.

Duke is just 2-3 with Jeff Capel serving as interim coach since Krzyzewski coached the team on Jan. 4.

The latest defeat came at home Monday against North Carolina State after Duke had led by seven points with less than five minutes left. It was the first victory by the Wolfpack in Durham since 1995.

Capel did not confirm the bans, but alluded to it during a radio interview.

Jeff Capel on WRAL on ESPN report: "It's pretty disappointing when stuff that happens in a locker room gets out like that." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 26, 2017

According to the ESPN article, the player punishment would stay in place "until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program."

The apparel sanction is something that has happened numerous times in Krzyzewski's career when he has been unhappy with the team, former player Mike Gminski said.

Gminski says Duke taking away the gear has probably happened 50 times. — Bobby Rosinski (@BobbyRosinski) January 26, 2017

The prohibitive No. 1 team in the preseason, Duke is just 15-5 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference . The team has dealt with multiple injures to key players, the suspension of Grayson Allen and now the loss of its Hall of Fame coach.

Krzyzewski is expected to return to the team at some point in February.

