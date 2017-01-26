Report: Duke players banned from locker room and wearing school apparel

Duke coach
According to an ESPN report, Blue Devils players have been banned from the team's locker room and are not allowed to wear school apparel. The decision handed down by Krzyzewski came during a team meeting at his home this week.
Duke is just 2-3 with
The latest defeat came at home Monday against
Capel did not confirm the bans, but alluded to it during a radio interview.
According to the ESPN article, the player punishment would stay in place "until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program."
The apparel sanction is something that has happened numerous times in Krzyzewski's career when he has been unhappy with the team, former player Mike Gminski said.
The prohibitive No. 1 team in the preseason, Duke is just 15-5 overall and 3-4 in the
Krzyzewski is expected to return to the team at some point in February.
USA Today Sports
