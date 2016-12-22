Duke suspends Allen for tripping opponent

Dec 21, 2016; Greensboro, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3) covers his head after getting called for a flagrant foul in the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke guard Grayson Allen has been suspended indefinitely after he tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana during Wednesday night’s game.

It was the third time that Allen has intentionally tripped an opposing player. After receiving a technical foul for the trip, Allen exploded on the Duke bench before being restrained by assistant coach Jon Scheyer.





Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski released the following statement on Allen’s suspension:

"We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night's game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time."

