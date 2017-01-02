Duke's Krzyzewski to undergo back surgery

PROVIDENCE, RI - MARCH 19: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts in the second half against the Yale Bulldogs during the second round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim Rogash, Custom)

DURHAM, N.C. – Duke University announced that men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will take a leave of absence to undergo lower back surgery to remove a fragment of a herniated disc.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Allan Friedman at Duke University Hospital and Krzyzewski’s recovery time will take up to four weeks, the school said.

Associated head coach Jeff Capel will lead the team in Krzyzewski’s absence, starting with Saturday’s game against Boston College.

“Dr. William Richardson, Dr. Friedman, and our medical team have worked tirelessly to help manage this issue for several weeks,” said Krzyzewski. “Together, we have determined that surgery is the best course of action at this time. During my recovery process, the team will be in the capable hands of Coach Capel, Coach James and Coach Scheyer. As soon as the doctors clear me to do so, I look forward to returning and giving our team 100% of my energy and attention, which is certainly something that they deserve.”

