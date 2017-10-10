N.C. State, Dave Doerent negotiating contract extension

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren (right) congratulates his players after a touchdown during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

North Carolina State and football coach Dave Doeren are engaged in extensive negotiations to extend his contract in the wake of a 5-1 start, multiple people with knowledge of the process told USA TODAY Sports. Those people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced.

N.C. State is expected to announce the extension in the coming days, according to those people.

N.C.State acknowledged later Tuesday that extension talks are underway.

Doeren's contract was extended following the 2014 season to run through 2019, but an uneven performance in 2015 and the first half of 2016 left him on the hot seat.

Doeren saved his job by beating North Carolina last year, getting the Wolfpack to a bowl game and finishing 7-6.

Still, he returned his season with only three years left on his contract, meaning there was significant pressure on his team to break through this year — and it has.

N.C. State rebounded from a season-opening loss to South Carolina and has emerged as a potential challenger to Clemson in the ACC Atlantic division with wins over Florida State and Louisville.

Doeren is 30-27 overall at N.C. State.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM