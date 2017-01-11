WCNC
Steve Smith on Swinney's jab at Cowherd: 'That's why he went 0 to 100 on you'

WCNC 8:37 AM. EST January 11, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – He may be officially retired from the NFL, but former Panthers receiver Steve Smith isn’t going away quietly.

Smith joined Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd on his show “The Herd” Tuesday afternoon and the topic turned to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

After the Tigers’ 35-31 win over favored Alabama, Swinney called Cowherd a “fraud” after the sports talk host called Clemson’s team a “fraud” before the college football playoff.

“Fraud for college kids is such a harsh word, these kids are going to college to build their life and you’re just going to knock them down like that?” Smith asked Cowherd.

“Don’t say it like that,” Cowherd said, with Smith snapping back, “It’s true.”

“Yeah, I was a little rough,” Cowherd said, before joking, “Steve, I keep it 100.”

Smith’s reply was classic Agent 89.

“That’s why he went zero to 100 on you,” Smith cracked. “And now that same person, you’re giving them that fake love.”

During the same program, Cowherd acknowledged Swinney’s comments, giving Clemson credit for proving him wrong by winning the national championship.

 

