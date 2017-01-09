UNC QB Mitch Trubisky entering NFL Draft

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky has played his final game for the Tar Heels.

Trubisky announced via The Players’ Tribune that he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft after guiding North Carolina to a Sun Bowl appearance in his first year as a starter. Trubisky finished the season with 3748 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He joins teammate Elijah Hood as juniors declaring for the NFL.

“Going to the NFL has been my goal ever since I was a little boy,” Trubisky wrote. “And now that I have that chance, I’m incredibly excited.

“I don’t know where I’ll end up or what’s in store for me. But I’m going to tell Tar Heel Nation the same thing I told Nick just before he kicked the game-winning field goal: No matter what happens, I love you guys. Thank you for the greatest experience of my life. God bless.”

