Cox Mill's Moore thrives in spotlight

CONCORD, N.C.-- In nearly thirty years as a college basketball head coach Roy Williams has offered a scholarship to a high school freshman twice. Duke’s Harry Giles was the first, and Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore Jr. is the second.

“I mean it comes up a lot,” Moore said. “I can’t avoid it, but at the same time I don’t like to really brag about it or anything.”

The results speak for themselves. Now a sophomore he’s already scored a thousand career points. Cox Mill coach Jody Barbee says he knew Moore was different the first time he saw him.

“Eighth grade,” Barbee said. “I saw him in eighth grade. I went over and watched the Harris Road Middle School a couple times, and you could tell then he was special.”

His skills on the hardwood are extraordinary, but Moore prefers to be treated just like any other kid his age.

“I’m just a normal guy off the court,” Moore said. “I’m not really much different off the court. I just like to hang out with my friends. I don’t like to talk about my offers a lot. I barely even like to talk about basketball.”

Don’t let the smile fool you though. When Moore takes the court, he changes.

“Me on the court, and off the court are two different people,” Moore said. “I’m not going to be that smiling, nice guy all of the time, especially when the game gets close. It’s just straight killer on the court.”

The hype train is only just beginning. There’s still plenty of time for Moore to think about college, but for now he’s taking the advice of his coach.

“He loves the game, but at the same time, he can put it away and enjoy being a kid,” Barbee said. “He needs to enjoy being a kid, and not so ‘basketball, basketball, basketball.’ He needs to enjoy life.”

