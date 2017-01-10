Curry's No. 20 to be retired at CCS

Stephen Curry brings the ball up for the Charlotte Christian School nights. (USA Today HS Sports)

NOTE: Because of space limitations, no general admission seats are available for the game or ceremony

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Christian School will retire Stephen Curry's No. 20 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the boys' basketball game against Covenant Day School, which tips off at 5:30 p.m.

Curry will speak at a press conference prior to the game, at 4 p.m.

Curry, who graduated from the school in 2006, will be in town to face the Charlotte Hornets the following evening.

Curry played middle and high school basketball at Charlotte Christian before starring at Davidson College, and in the NBA, with the Golden State Warriors.

He is a two-time NBA MVP, and 2015 NBA champion.

