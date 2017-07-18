Dale Jr. unveils Darlington throwback

CHARLOTTE, NC - For a third consecutive year Darlington Raceway will host throwback weekend.

On Tuesday Dale Earnhardt Jr. unveiled his ride for the Sept. 3 race at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The scheme is similar to the one Earnhardt ran in the 1998-99 seasons with ACDelco in what is now the XFinity series.

"It's perfect," Earnhardt said. "This was a car that was a catalyst for my career. It's a paint scheme and a part of my career that I really hold dear."

Earnhardt won two consecutive XFinity series titles in that car, a span that also included 13 wins. However, he's never won at Darlington. He placed second in the ACDelco car back in 1998, and finished second again in 2014 in his cup series car.

"Not only would it be awesome to do it in this car, in this paint scheme, but it would also be my first win at Darlington," Earnhardt said. "We came mighty close a couple of years ago. It's a very difficult race track, and I know that if I win there it would mean a lot as an achievement toward my talent."

The Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington is scheduled for Sept. 3. NASCAR returns this weekend at Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400. The Brickyard can be seen Sunday on NBC Charlotte at 3 p.m.

