Darryl Strawberry to appear at Intimidators game

KANNAPOLIS - The Single-A Kannapolis Intimidators will have a special guest when their season opens at home on April 6.

Former Major Leaguer Darryl Strawberry will be in attendance signing autographs and taking pictures with fans before the team's game against Lakewood.

Strawberry, who played 17 MLB seasons, hitting 335 career home runs. But the 54-year-old is infamous for his career decline due to substance abuse.

Now sober, Strawberry's appearance will benefit Serenity House, a division of Hope Haven Inc., which works to provide life skills for men recovering from substance use.

Strawberry serves on the board of Hope Haven.

“Darryl Strawberry is not only a true baseball legend who has had monumental challenges in his life to overcome, but is also a man of integrity and faith today," said Alice Harrison, CEO of Serenity House/Hope Haven, Inc. "This is an opportunity for members of our community to learn about the work done by Serenity House while also getting to meet a baseball legend."

Strawberry will speak, take pictures and sign autographs at Intimidators Stadium from 4:30-5:30 p.m.., before the game.

For more information and tickets visit IntimidatorsBaseball.com

