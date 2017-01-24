Davidson honors Steph with student section

DAVIDSON, NC - Just hours after having his high school jersey retired, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry had a student section named after him at Davidson College.

From now on the student section at Belk Arena will be known as "Section 30," after Curry's number there.

Curry played for the Wildcats from 2006-09. He was a two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year, as well as a two-time All-American.

He famously led Davidson to the 2008 Elite Eight.

"It's symbolic of my experience there," Curry said. "It was all about community. The rise and what Davidson basketball meant. What we were able to accomplish while I was there. The community just rallied around us."

The school honored Curry during their game Tuesday night against Duquesne.

"To know everyone who goes through Davidson," Curry said, "if they come to a game they'll sit in Section 30 and have a part of the history, that's pretty crazy to think about."

Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

