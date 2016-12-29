Davis shoots down retirement rumors

Dec 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) talks with the defense on the bench in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, NC - It doesn't sound like Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is retiring any time soon.

"I'm still under contract," he told reporters Thursday, "and my plan is to finish out my contractual obligations."

Davis, who will turn 34 in March, is signed with Carolina through the upcoming 2017 season.

Davis said unlike former teammate Steve Smith, currently with the Ravens and mulling retirement, "Not 89 percent like Smitty."

Davis, who's undergone three ACL surgeries over his 11-year career, showed no signs of slowing down in 2016.

The 2005 first-round pick has 71 tackles, right on par with his 2014 (77) and 2015 (75) campaigns.

Davis has recorded three interceptions, the second most of his career, to go along with two fumble recoveries and 2.5 sacks.

Davis is also one of the team's unquestioned leaders, which has been valuable as the team enters its final game at Tampa Bay, Sunday, knowing it will miss the playoffs for the first time in four years.

"As veteran players, we practice hard," Davis said. "The young guys see that so they buy in to what's going on. We stick together as a team. That's the way we've got to continue to do it."

