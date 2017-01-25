Dell Curry enjoys son Steph's homecoming

Team Curry legend Dell Curry (left) and Team Curry guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30, right) celebrate during the 2015 NBA All Star Shooting Stars competition at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dell Curry used to be the guy making the Hornets' shots, now he's the man describing them.

Curry is the color commentator for the Hornets broadcast team. When the season schedules come out every year, he always has his eyes set on Golden State. But calling a game for the Hornets when your son is the two-time MVP on the other side of the court isn't always easy.

"If he goes off, I let the play-by-play guy get excited and kind of determine what I say," Curry said.

That was the case when the Hornets hosted the Warriors last year when Steph started during Steph Curry things in the quarter on Dell Curry night.

"He had a stacked third quarter. I didn't get to see all of it because I was headed back to the booth but it was a special night," Curry said.

"I know he enjoyed it," Steph said. "It was special."

Wedneday night will be even more special.

With the game on ESPN, Curry will watch his son play in Charlotte for the first time as a fan.

"I'm really proud as a parent, as a dad that played in the league to watch him on a nightly basis is super," Curry said.

