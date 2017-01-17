ECU, App State to play in Charlotte in 2021

ECU and Appalachian State announced they will play a four-game series in football, beginning with a game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in 2021. (Photo courtesy: Kelsey Riggs/WCNC)

CHARLOTTE - East Carolina and Appalachian State will play a football game in Charlotte in 2021.

The game will be played Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium.

The contest will kick off a four-game home-and-home series between the two programs, which have only squared off twice since 1979.

"For us to be able to come here to Charlotte is quite the destination for us and our fan base," said ECU Athletic Director Jeff Compher.

Compher estimates the Pirates have 11,000 fans in the Charlotte area.

"I think for all of us we almost wish were playing a little bit sooner than (2021)," said Appalachian State Athletic Director Doug Gillin. "Mecklenburg County is our largest alumni base."

The programs have played 31 times, beginning in 1932.

The series will be played as follows:

Sept. 4, 2021 in Charlotte

Sept. 14, 2024 at ECU

Sept. 6, 2025 at Appalachian State

Sept. 5, 2026 at ECU

Copyright 2016 WCNC