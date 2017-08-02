FIVE things to know to dress like a pro at the PGA Championship

Look good. Feel good. Play good.

The PGA Championship Shop Merchandise Pavilion at Quail Hollow Club has the first one covered.

Here are FIVE things to know if you want to dress like the pros at the PGA Championship.

1) Dress like the pros

You actually can dress like the pros, or at least four of them. All four rounds of outfits for Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day are all available for purchase at the shop.

Favorite part about @PGAChampionship merch shop? You actually can dress like the pros. Outfits for Spieth, McIlroy, DJ & Day are for sale. pic.twitter.com/DNfYAyDrRd — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) August 3, 2017

2) Beat the crowds

The Championship Shop is open to the public starting Saturday and Sunday. No ticket is necessary to get in either of those two days. The hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Admission and parking are free. Parking is located at the Charlotte Catholic High School parking lot (lot 3C). A shuttle will take fans to and from the shop.

3) Shop first

Whichever day you go, do your shopping first. The Championship Shop is a 43,000 square foot temporary building (roughly the size of a football field), and its inventory appears endless. But it’s not. If you’re worried about lugging your purchases around all day, the PGA has you covered. There’s a check tent just outside the exit, where you can check your purchases for the day, free of charge. Just stop back by at the end of the day, show your ticket and pick up your gear on the way out.

4) Online vs. In person

Believe it or not, the selection is much more extensive at the store than it is online at the PGA Shop. The online store is home to roughly three to five percent of what fans will find on site. Additionally, the shop at Quail Hollow is the only place in Charlotte with official tournament gear.

5)See the trophy

On Saturday, the Wanamaker Trophy will be at the shop. Fans can check out the impressive two foot tall, nearly 30 pound trophy in person. You can even take your picture with it. It’s cool chance to check out the hardware awarded to the winner at the end of the week.

