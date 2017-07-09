Former Braves player's son Jason Lockhart is out of hospital and headed home

Photo: Syndey Lockhart/ Facebook

Jason Lockhart is headed home.

Jason, the son of former Atlanta Braves infielder Keith Lockhart, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Jason was in the hospital for about a month after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament in South Carolina.

"So happy to report that after 7 surgeries and 21 days in the hospital, Jason is finally headed home," Keith Lockhart Tweeted on Sunday.

Lockhart, 15, was on life support after having multiple bleeds in his nose, and doctors eventually identified the problem as lacerations on his arteries. Jason had multiple surgeries, but on Sunday doctors determined he could finish his recovery at home.

"Sweet Jason is headed home! We (and all of you) have prayed so relentlessly for this day and it's finally here. Jason is such a testament of God's faithfulness and His power. We are beyond excited and thankful. Jason still has strict orders from the doctors for the next few weeks. He still has a lot of healing and resting to do. The doctors (and we) just felt that Jason will best recover in the comfort of his own home. How wonderful it feels to all be under the same roof (minus Danny who we miss a ton) again. Thank you for the countless prayers. We are now praying that Jason's body continues to recover and heal fully without any more bumps along the way. Y'all, we are so so thankful," Sydney Lockhart, Jason's brother, posted on Facebook along with videos of Jason leaving Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

THANK YOU JESUS MY BUDDY IS FINALLY HOME!!! pic.twitter.com/5gWQkhGCaE — syds (@SydneyLockhart) July 9, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV