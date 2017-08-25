Friday Night Frenzy Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Mallard Creek vs. Butler
Mallard Creek - 42
Butler - 9
Monroe vs. Vance
Monroe - 0
Vance - 55
Lake Norman vs. Statesville
Lake Norman - 21
Statesville - 23
Myers Park vs. Ardrey Kell
Myers Park - 23
Ardrey Kell - 20
South Point vs. Lincolnton
South Point - 59
Lincolnton - 6
Charlotte Catholic vs. South Meck
Charlotte Catholic - 44
South Meck - 0
Charlotte Christian vs. Myrtle Beach
Charlotte Christian - 54
Myrtle Beach - 51
Harding vs. Garinger
Harding - 48
Garinger - 0
South Pointe vs. Nations Ford
South Pointe - 53
Nation Ford - 0
West Florence vs. Fort Mill
West Florence - 7
Fort Mill - 34
