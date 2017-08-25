WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy Week 2 Scores and Highlights

Mallard Creek blows out Butler 42-9. Charlotte Catholic shuts out South Meck 44-0. Myers Park prevails over Ardrey Kell 23-20. Vance shuts out Monroe 55-0. Statesville win on a last-minute field goal 23-21.

WCNC 12:29 AM. EDT August 26, 2017

Mallard Creek vs. Butler

Mallard Creek - 42

Butler - 9

Monroe vs. Vance

Monroe - 0

Vance - 55

Lake Norman vs. Statesville

Lake Norman - 21

Statesville - 23

Myers Park vs. Ardrey Kell

Myers Park - 23

Ardrey Kell - 20

South Point vs. Lincolnton

South Point - 59

Lincolnton - 6

Charlotte Catholic vs. South Meck

Charlotte Catholic - 44

South Meck - 0

Charlotte Christian vs. Myrtle Beach

Charlotte Christian - 54

Myrtle Beach - 51

Harding vs. Garinger

Harding - 48

Garinger - 0

South Pointe vs. Nations Ford

South Pointe - 53 

Nation Ford - 0

West Florence vs. Fort Mill

West Florence - 7

Fort Mill - 34

