Friday Night Frenzy: Week 8

With a month left in the high school football season, things are heating up across the Carolinas.

WCNC 11:37 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With about a month left in the high school season, things are heating up across the Carolinas! 

October 13, 2017

Harding 40, Ardrey Kell 13

Charlotte Catholic 36, Piedmont 7

Myers Park 9, Hickory Ridge 7

