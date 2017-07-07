Going to the PGA? What you need to know:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The countdown to Charlotte’s first ever major championship is now inside a month.

Quail Hollow Club set to host the 99th PGA Championship in early August, and the golf course is currently undergoing a major transformation.

Spectators planning to attend likely already have their tickets. However, as the event approaches, tournament director Jason Mengel says the time to plan for transportation is now.

“The biggest thing that we can do, is if they plan on driving themselves to the event to visit pgachampionship.com and purchase their parking pass in advance,” Mengel said. “That’s important because it will only be available in advance of the championship.”

Ticket holders can also bring up to four juniors, 17 years of age or younger, for free. It’s a part of the PGA of America’s initiative to grow the game among the youth.

“We’re hopeful that you bring your little ones out here, and they see the best players in the world at a fantastic venue and they get interested in the game.”

Charlotte’s first ever major championship is expected to attract over 200,000 spectators throughout the week. Mengel attributes the big projection to a couple of factors.

“Charlotte being a great sports town, and the Carolinas being golf obsessed,” Mengel said. “I mean golf is a huge economic driver throughout the Carolinas.”

Preparations for the tournament are on schedule, and many of the temporary structures are nearly finished.

“It’s amazing how the transition will happen out here,” Mengel said. “From looking like a construction site today, to when we open the gates on August 7th, looking like a major championship stadium.”

Just 30 days left until over 100 of the world’s top golfers descend upon the grounds at Quail Hollow.

Practice rounds officially begin Monday, August 7th, and the opening tee shot will be struck that Thursday morning.

© 2017 WCNC.COM