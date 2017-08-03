How to score tickets to the sold out PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte is getting ready to host one of the biggest events in the city’s history.

The PGA championship is expected to bring in more than $100 million and tickets sold out in record time.

The only tickets left for the big weekend are re-sale. So how do you make sure you can go without getting ripped off?

Quail hollow hosts one of the best golf tournaments in the country.

But this year it’s also the biggest, because Charlotte is home to the PGA championship in 2017.

Championship director, Jason Mengel says, “There’s really four times a year where golf transcends sport, the Masters, US open, Open championship and then next week here at quail hollow. Inside the ropes, we'll have the strongest field in golf assembled all year.”

They’ll also have the biggest crowd ever assembled. Tickets for all the big events are sold out, and have been for months.

“We’ve set an all time PGA ticket sales record for this event.

Tickets for the weekend are gone. Practice rounds Wednesday thru Friday are as well.

But here’s the deal: you can still go those days.

“What I would recommend, go through Prime Sport. They're our official partner, 100 percent guaranteed."

There are lots of tickets for sale on other sites, even these Facebook mom pages. They’re everywhere.

But the head of the PGA says you’re only guaranteed the tickets are legit if you go through Prime Sport. Otherwise, you take your chances.

“That’s a concern, but we've been directing people to prime sport for months. So we're confident if you did go through there, you’re enjoying just like anybody else."

Police say so far, they haven’t heard of any counterfeit tickets out there. And out here, they’re just getting ready to host one of golf’s most prestigious and popular events.

“When that comes to town, hundreds of thousands of spectators follow. Economic impact of north of 100 million around this event. It’s a huge event.

