Businesses brace for record-setting week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Queen City will have a lot of visitors this week as for the first time in history, Charlotte is hosting the PGA Championship.

That means big business and a whole lot of logistics to be aware of, even if you're not planning to be there.

"It's going to be the biggest week Charlotte has seen for retail and restaurants," said J.Sam Daniels.

Daniels owns J. Sam's in SouthPark and started ordering extra beer and wine last week to get ready for this year's crowds.

"Typically with the Wells Fargo, it's all just locals but for PGA we have people coming from all over the world," Daniels said.

He'll host a Thursday night party for golf fans at his place and then Friday, all of Piedmont Place is shutting down for a party that thousands are expected to be in attendance.

"It's absolutely huge," he said.

With shuttles bringing people to the golf course from all across the city, law enforcement and traffic officials are expecting heavier traffic starting Thursday.

And if you're going, a spokesman for CDOT says, "Try to go with a well thought-out plan before leaving your house."

If you have a ticket, you can use the light rail for free. Take it to Sharon Road West Station and you can catch a shuttle there. You can also buy a parking pass ahead of time on the PGA website and then use the lots at Carowinds and Bojangles' to catch shuttles.

"It's gonna be great business," Daniels said. "All of us counting on this for our bottom line."

Demand for hotel rooms is up 54 percent and we set a record for Airbnb with more than 1,600 house rentals this week.

Bottom line: a $100 million impact to Charlotte.

