As with all sports, there are going to be a lot of stats to measure when the PGA championship comes to Charlotte this week. We broke down just some of the numbers you'll want to know:

4 Days

The tournament will take place over four days from Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13.

17 Years Old

Anyone under the age of 17 will be admitted into the PGA Championship grounds this year for FREE when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

25 Dollars

Cost of a PGA Championship baseball cap from the merchandise tent. More on that tent further down.

35 Dollars

The amount of money it will cost you to buy a phone charger at the information tent at the main spectator entrance

40-50 Percent

The estimated chance of rain for round one, according to NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

60 Mowers

The number of lawn mowers used to maintain Quail Hollow golf course every week.

72 Holes

Number of holes a player will golf over the tournament's four rounds, if they make the cut.

95 Dollars

Face value of a ticket to the final two days of the PGA Championship Saturday and Sunday. This does not include scalper prices.

99 Years

This year's PGA Championship is the 99th in the tournament's storied history. The first tournament was held in 1916, but the second didn't come until 1919 due to World War I.

100 Big Ones

The economic boost to the city's revenue for the PGA Championship coming to Charlotte is estimated at $100 million. We're quietly ignoring the equal boost in travel times due to traffic woes.

114 Percent

Demand for bedrooms at Charlotte hotels increased an estimated 114% for the week of the PGA Championship compared to demand for the week before.

150 Grounds Crew

The number of hard-working grounds crew laboring to make Quail Hollow Club pristine for players and visitors alike.

156 Golfers

The maximum number of players who can play in the PGA Championship due to qualifiers and tee-time scheduling.

1,000 Trees

About a thousand trees were removed as part of a remodeling effort across the course in preparation for the big tournament.

8801 Park Road

This is the address spectators will want to give their UBER drivers to get to the PGA Championship. Probably best to go a little early.

45,000 Square Feet

The size of the massive PGA Championship merchandise tent. Apparel brands available will include Ralph Lauren, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, FootJoy, TravisMathew, Forty Seven Brand, New Era, and more.

200,000 spectators

Number of spectators expected to attend over the course of the tournament. Like we said, you're going to want to go early.

$10 Million

The purse for winning the PGA Championship has been $10 million since 2015, sharing the title of biggest cash prize in all of golf with the Players Championship. Now, that's a lot of golf tees!

