Can't get tickets to the PGA Championship? Here's five ways to celebrate the sport of golf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The PGA Championship has kicked off at Quail Hollow. With the world's best golfers coming to Charlotte their biggest fans also are flocking to the area, making it tricky to obtain tickets.

If you want to get into the spirit but weren't able to snag a spot at the PGA Championship, here's five other ways to celebrate the sport of golf.

1. Top Golf

There's a new way to play golf in Charlotte, and it doesn't even include a golf course. The first Topgolf in the Carolinas recently opened and it's an entertaining way to eat, drink and play.

Here's how it works: You don't have to be good at golf to enjoy it. Clubs and golf balls are provided. You choose a hitting bay, and pay hourly. The more targets you hit, the more points you score.

"All of our golf balls have microchips in them, so when you hit them, you know exactly how far your golf ball went," Marketing Manager Madison Martin said.

2. Miniature golf

Who doesn't love a round of good 'ol miniature golf? It's an easy, fun way to celebrate golf and keep the kids entertained. Here are five places to play in the Charlotte-area.

- Lake Norman Miniature Golf

- Mr. Putty's Fun Park

- Adventure Landing

- The Leatherman Golf Center

- Queens Landing

3. Take a golf lesson

Rather than watch, take on the art of golf yourself!

The Dana Rader Golf School specializes in top quality golf programs and golf lessons for players of all skill levels. The school's core curriculum is built on establishing a foundation and fundamentals for lasting results and a repeatable golf swing. Click here for information on how to sign up for a class or private instruction.

4. Watch the PGA Championship locally (or throw a watch party)

Where to watch:

- The Gallery Bar at the Ballantyne Hotel

- Duckworth's Grill & Taphouse

- The Hickory Tavern

- Brazwells

- Selwyn Pub

Better yet... Throw your own! Snoop Dogg threw his very own watch party earlier this year for the Masters, so why not host your own for the PGA Championship? Check here for the PGA's ways to watch the Championship on television or streaming.

5. Set up your own golf course

Luckily, YouTube tutorials lay out everything you need to know on how to make your own golf course, putting green or miniature layout! Here's a couple:

