Check out these gorgeous Quail Hollow homes for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The best golfers in the world and their biggest fans are taking over Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship.

Some of the best seats in the house for the championship are the surrounding beautiful, multi-million dollar homes. And if you have some extra pocket change, these gorgeous houses could be yours.

We got an inside peak at some of the homes for sale in Quail Hollow.

1. 7512 Baltusrol Lane

This beautiful two-story home stands on the 14th fairway in the prestigious Quail Hollow neighborhood.

The "Spanish manor" is 14,866 square feet on .91 acres.

It has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Price: $6,000,000 (Courtesy of Ben Bowen Properties)

2. 7430 Baltusrol Lane

This stunning two and a half story home has all the amenities one could ever want as well as an expansive view of the Quail Hollow Club's 14th fairway.

The elaborate home includes 10 ft. double doors, marble floor, a curved custom iron staircase, a four car garage, golf cart garage and a custom wine room.

The five bedroom, seven bath home was built in 2004 and is listed for $4,250,000. (Courtesy of Victoria Mitchener of Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc.)

3. 4017 Seminole Court

This charming and decadent home is an entertainer's dream!

The two and a half story home was built in 1987 and stands on 1.4 acres in Quail Hollow. The home has six beds and seven baths.

While the main house is 5200 square feet, the three car garage has an additional guest home on top. All together, the main home and guest house come to 7200 square feet.

As for being an entertainer's paradise? The home comes with an underground wine cellar as well as a beautiful outdoor area. Price: $1,699,000 (Courtesy of Anne Bell of Cottingham Chalk Hayes Realtors)

