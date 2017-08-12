Crowds, hot weather overshadow celeb watch at PGA Championship

Photo via Evan West/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: West, Evan)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- From Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, to the global, pop-singing sensation Justin Bieber, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow hasn't lacked the big names to go along with the world-class level of golf being played.

Saturday's third round of the tournament is when the stakes are being raised, as a good chunk of the field was eliminated early Saturday morning after the extended second round came to an end.

Speculation surfaced that perhaps Charlotte native and NBA Champion Stephen Curry would make an appearance or perhaps the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan would be spotted at Quail Hollow.

While the stars might have been in attendance at the golf major, they weren't as visible as Biebs and Phelps earlier in the week.

It might have been due to the steamy summer temperature or the massive crowd. 50,000 people sprinkled across an 18-hole golf course isn't exactly the best way to cool things down.

Whatever the case, the celebrities weren't seen on Saturday. Instead, it was just incredible golf.

The tournament wraps up Sunday for the final round. Stick with WCNC.com for full team coverage of the tournament.

