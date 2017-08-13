Fans reflect on Charlotte's first PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the PGA Championship officially in the books, some are asking if the tournament is coming back.

Over the past few days, tens of thousands of people came out to Quail Hollow for Charlotte's first ever major championship.

The fans who have attended other golf majors said the Queen City's first shot at hosting was on par with the other tournaments.

"The way it's been set up has been as good or better than any of the other majors we've been to," said one fan. "Easy to get in. Not a lot of hassle. We dropped off right next to the golf course. Took us five minutes to get here. It was no problem really"

PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua told the Associated Press earlier in the week that, "it's 100 percent in our plans to bring the PGA Championship back to Quail Hollow."

"Clearly we've got a great facility," said Quail Hollow Club President Johnny Harris.

Overall, the fans were pretty happy with how the tournament’s setup turned out.

“It seems to be spread out more,” said one fan. “Pinehurst was really crowded. Everywhere you went, it was bumper-to-bumper (traffic) on everybody. It's a big course to walk, but you have plenty of opportunities to get around pretty easy.”

Harris was quick to admit that there’s always room for improvement.

"I think we have a better infrastructure for service, one the front side, then on the back side and we'll look at that," Harris said.

"Get cooler weather," said one fan with a smile "If they could do that, that be great."

Keep in mind, the earliest the PGA Championship could return to the Queen City would be in 2024.



