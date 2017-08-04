Five things spectators need to know for the PGA Championship

(Photo courtesy of PGA)

1. How to get to the PGA Championship

As with any big event, transportation can make or break your fun. Skip the headache and plan ahead.

Public & pre-arranged transportation

PGA officials recommend spectators use one of their pre-arranged transportation methods.

Anyone with a valid PGA Championship ticket will be able to ride the CATS LYNX light rail system for free to the Sharon Road West Station, where a complimentary shuttle bus will take them to the Main Spectator Bus Terminal. Riders must have a valid PGA Championship ticket good for the day and present to fare inspectors when asked for a valid pass.

Parking is free at each one of the LYNX park and ride locations. The stations that have park and ride features have a circled P on the LYNX Blue Line map below.

UBER, Lyft & shuttle services

A pick up/drop off area will be dedicated to these sorts of shuttle services and will be close to the Quail Hollow Club.

Parking passes

General public parking will be located at Bojangles Coliseum, located at 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28205, and will be $15.00 per day. Complimentary shuttles will bring spectator to and from the main spectator bus terminal. To purchase a parking pass, click here.

Road closures:

- Gleneagles Road, the main road surrounding Quail Hollow Club, will be closed to through traffic. Spectators will still be able to access walk-in gates and bike racks will be available at the Main Spectator Entrance (adjacent to the club's main entrance).

2. Guidelines once you're in Quail Hollow

According to PGA officials, bags larger than 10" x 10" x 10" will not be allowed through the gates. Bags will be searched as spectators enter Quail Hollow. Backpacks and drawstring bags will not be allowed.

Out of courtesy, spectators are asked to silence their cell phones as well as turn camera flashes off.

"Make sure when you arrive, you put your mobile phones in 'golf mode,'" said Jason Mengel, 2017 PGA Championship Director.

Mobile photography and audio/video capturing will be allowed during practice rounds (Monday through Wednesday). During Championship Rounds (Thursday through Sunday) photography is permitted any where within 100 yards of competition. Photos are prohibited if asked by players, caddies, marshals, volunteers, security or Championship staff and officials.

For all you parents, strollers will be permitted entry. However, the PGA reminds fans that the terrain may not be entirely stroller-friendly.

Here's a list of items you need to leave at home:

3. Forecast

The PGA Championship is just one week away from teeing off at Quail Hollow Club.

And it’s already begun: “What will the weather be like?”

It’s still early, but Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is starting to have some ideas on what golf fans could see for the major event. It looks like it will be mild by August standards. There are no signs of major heat or anything like that at this time. In fact, with a dip in the Jet Stream and a trough, it looks like mid-80s will be the average high during all four rounds of the tournament.

Both of the major long-range model ensembles means show temperatures in this range. Click here for the full forecast.

4. What to wear

Be prepared to spend the day outside.

"Obviously it's Charlotte in the month of August, it's going to be hot," said Jason Mengel, 2017 PGA Championship Director. "When you're looking to get dressed in the morning, where comfortable shoes, light clothing, put on some sunscreen."

And if you arrive forgetting your hat or wanting some PGA gear, no fear! The PGA tour super store and shops will be selling official PGA Championship gear.

5. Who to know

Besides the fun, food, and activities, the main reason thousands of spectators will head to Quail Hollow is to see the world's best golfers battle it out for their shot at lifting the Wanamaker Trophy.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and more of the most followed, watched and skilled golfers will be there.

