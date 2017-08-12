Handling the weather changes at Quail Hollow

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Final Gatlinburg fire victim identified
-
Armed robbery and shooting at local pharmacy
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
two-year-old SC boy hospitalized from spider bite
-
Grumpy Cat comes to Charlotte
-
AP: TAYLOR SWIFT DIDN'T SUGAR-COAT TESTIMONY
-
Big bill for short ambulance ride
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
-
Man's body found in a Union County pond, deputies sayAug 12, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
Violent pharmacy robbery in Plaza Midwood prompts…Aug 11, 2017, 11:27 p.m.