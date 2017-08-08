CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 08: Musician Justin Bieber speaks to Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson of the United States during a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 8, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is garnering worldwide attention.

Among those in attendance at this week’s events? None other than pop music superstar Justin Bieber, who was spotted with golfers Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson during Tuesday’s practice round.

Justin Bieber was spotted walking the course at Quail Hollow with PGA pros during Tuesday's practice round. (Photo: Getty Images)

Let me love you. 🎵⛳️ pic.twitter.com/D8s5kX8qHb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2017 (4) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Carmel, NC today. (August 8) pic.twitter.com/PStTs05ySk — JBCrewBackup (@JBCrewBackup) August 8, 2017 (5) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Carmel, NC today. (August 8) pic.twitter.com/Zv4RVjLoGA — JBCrewBackup (@JBCrewBackup) August 8, 2017

