Justin Bieber spotted at Quail Hollow with PGA pros

WCNC 1:14 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is garnering worldwide attention.

Among those in attendance at this week’s events? None other than pop music superstar Justin Bieber, who was spotted with golfers Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson during Tuesday’s practice round.

 

 

 

