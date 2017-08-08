CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is garnering worldwide attention.
Among those in attendance at this week’s events? None other than pop music superstar Justin Bieber, who was spotted with golfers Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson during Tuesday’s practice round.
Let me love you. 🎵⛳️ pic.twitter.com/D8s5kX8qHb— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2017
(4) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Carmel, NC today. (August 8) pic.twitter.com/PStTs05ySk— JBCrewBackup (@JBCrewBackup) August 8, 2017
(5) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club in Carmel, NC today. (August 8) pic.twitter.com/Zv4RVjLoGA— JBCrewBackup (@JBCrewBackup) August 8, 2017
