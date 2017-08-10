Michael Phelps is at the PGA Championship. Don't ask him about the shark race

Swimmer Michael Phelps walks along the 12th hole during the first round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 10, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two days after Justin Bieber stole the spotlight at the PGA Championship, another celebrity was spotted walking the course at Quail Hollow Thursday.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all-time and owner of 23 gold medals for his accomplishments in the pool, was seen at Quail Hollow Thursday morning. Phelps was following the trio of Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka.

Michael Phelps following Spieth's group. Fan says "that shark crushed you". Phelps' response: "You should try to swim him." @wcnc #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/1ws1kZBvjR — Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) August 10, 2017

At one point along the course, a fan was overhead ribbing Phelps about his much-publicized “race” against a shark that aired during Discovery’s Shark Week. Phelps delivered a curt response and kept walking, saying “you should try to swim him.”

There are a whole lot of champions at Quail Hollow this morning. 🏆🥇 @m_phelps00 follows Spieth, Garcia & Koepka at the #PGAChamp A post shared by PGA (@pga) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:58am PDT

Here's a shot of Michael Phelps following Spieth's group. #PGAChampionship2017 pic.twitter.com/Ayy2j170sT — Nathan Conley (@NathanConley) August 10, 2017

