PGA Championship brings $100 million payday for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The President of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce says the PGA Championship that will be played next week in Charlotte is going to be worth an estimated $100 million to the city and the surrounding area.

“You can’t buy this kind of positive exposure,” said Bob Morgan.

Morgan can hardly contain his excitement at the prospect of showing off Charlotte during the PGA Championship. He says golf is a sport that uniquely appeals to business decision makers.

“So there will be people in Europe, people in Asia, and folks throughout North America and here in the US who will see Charlotte in a very positive light,” Morgan added.

The Charlotte hospitality industry was particularly hard hit by boycotts that followed the passage of HB-2, the so-called 'bathroom bill.'

Josh Grogan who manages the restaurant Vivace in Charlotte, won’t soon forget that period of time.

“I think we are all pretty much in shock over losing the NBA All Sta Game and what it could have meant for all businesses,” Grogan said.

He hopes the PGA will be a turnaround. “The sun is out and hopefully brighter days are ahead,” he said.

Bob Morgan from the Chamber says a successful PGA Championship will send a message about Charlotte.

Said Morgan, “We’ve never been out of business but it is going to send the world the message to those who think we are, that we are back in business.”

