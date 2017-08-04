PGA Championship facts and figures

Jimmy Walker of the United States celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy in front of the leaderboard after winning the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on July 31, 2016 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2016 Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Facts and figures for the PGA Championship:

Event: 99th PGA Championship

Dates: Aug. 10-13

Site: Quail Hollow Club.

Length: 7,600 yards.

Par: 35-36_71.

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).

Prize money: TBA ($10 million in 2016).

Winner's share: TBA ($1.8 million in 2016).

Defending champion: Jimmy Walker.

Last year: Walker held on for par on the 18th hole at Baltusrol for a 3-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Jason Day. It was the longest final day in 64 years at the PGA Championship because of rain, with Walker playing 36 holes on Sunday. Day was trying to become the join Tiger Woods as the only players to win back-to-back in the PGA in stroke play. He hit 2-iron to 15 feet and made eagle on the 18th.

Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth can become the sixth — and youngest — player with the career Grand Slam.

Familiar territory: Quail Hollow has hosted a PGA Tour event since 2003.

Tough at the top: It has been 10 years since the No. 1 player in the world won the PGA Championship.

Key statistic: The last three PGA Championship winners shot 68 or better all four rounds.

Noteworthy: Tiger Woods is the only player to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years since it moved to stroke play in 1958. Woods has done it twice.

Quoteworthy: "My focus isn't on completing the career Grand Slam. My focus in on this, the PGA Championship." — Jordan Spieth.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.





© 2017 Associated Press